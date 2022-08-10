TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $590,000.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.