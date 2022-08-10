TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Announces Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
