TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ TANNI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

