TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.04. 132,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,886. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.52. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$21.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.00.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

