Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $157.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

