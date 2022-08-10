Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.69 billion-$15.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,238. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

