Tranche Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,350.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $28,350.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

