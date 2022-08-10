Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $20.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 895,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 343.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

