Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00009554 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00256178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001029 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

