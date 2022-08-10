Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
Toshiba Stock Down 1.7 %
TOSYY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 68,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,863. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.