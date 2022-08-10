Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $709.11. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,282. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

