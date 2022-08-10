Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600,407 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $310,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. 116,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

