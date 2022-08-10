Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 94,972 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,972 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $69,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.94. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,744. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.