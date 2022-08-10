Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 82,839 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $82,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in S&P Global by 123.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 111.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 3.5 %

SPGI stock traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.39. 49,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

