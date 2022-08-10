TOKPIE Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $35,334.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

