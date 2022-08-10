Tokes (TKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

