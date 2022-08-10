thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 316.7% in July

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 14,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.93. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

