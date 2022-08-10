ThreeFold (TFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,539.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $50,539.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

