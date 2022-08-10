Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

