The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00005610 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $322.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00563676 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005222 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00184694 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.