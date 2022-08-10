The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $169.63. 101,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

