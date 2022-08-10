The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

Home Depot stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.81. The company has a market capitalization of $319.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.