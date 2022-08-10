The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.25 EPS.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TCS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 737,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

