The Allstate Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.
Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $119.74 on Monday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.
Insider Activity
In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
