Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $14.07 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tgs Asa Company Profile

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.