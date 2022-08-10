Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 12,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 150,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.
