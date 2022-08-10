TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
TEGNA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81.
TEGNA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.
Institutional Trading of TEGNA
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.