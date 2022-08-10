TD Securities Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MTY stock traded up C$1.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$61.81. 49,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.40. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

