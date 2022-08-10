TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

