TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

