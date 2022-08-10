TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,697 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $94,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 182,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

