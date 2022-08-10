Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.35.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Trading Up 9.1 %

TKO traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$412.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.