Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $6.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.05. 199,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $191.85. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

