TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 3.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. 50,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,823,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

