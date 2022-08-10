Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

