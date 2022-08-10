Swiss National Bank Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of United Rentals worth $111,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 115,459 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.