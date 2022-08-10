Swiss National Bank Purchases 126,200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $134,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PPG Industries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.