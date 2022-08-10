Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $116,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

