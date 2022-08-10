Swiss National Bank Has $123.98 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $123,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

