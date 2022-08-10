Swiss National Bank Buys 71,400 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Extra Space Storage worth $119,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $187.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

