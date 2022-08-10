Swiss National Bank Buys 173,400 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of CBRE Group worth $132,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

