Swiss National Bank Acquires 38,300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Gartner worth $105,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.76 and its 200 day moving average is $272.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,266 shares of company stock worth $5,280,144. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

