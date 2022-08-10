Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $99,094.81

Swap (XWP) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $99,094.81 and $12.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,592,857 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

