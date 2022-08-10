Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 6.6 %

STRO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 910,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,143. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sutro Biopharma

Several research firms have commented on STRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

