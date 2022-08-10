Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,728. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

