Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,728. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 41.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Featured Stories
