Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 2nd

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,728. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.