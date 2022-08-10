Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.11

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $433,071.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.19 or 0.07347623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00159418 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 393.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,297,974 coins and its circulating supply is 363,938,377 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

