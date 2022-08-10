Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Articles

