Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 738,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

