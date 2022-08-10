Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.27. 15,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

