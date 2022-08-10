STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,821.61 (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $2,821.61 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

