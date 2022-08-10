Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.00 million-$875.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.87 million.
Stoneridge Stock Down 3.0 %
Stoneridge stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $518.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
